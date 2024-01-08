Angry motorists surround car at Second Link after driver allegedly hits motorcyclist ferrying pregnant wife

A driver incurred the wrath of motorists after his behaviour on the road endangered the lives of others.

In a video clip shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, several motorcyclists were seen surrounding a Singapore-registered car on the Second Link that allegedly knocked into a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife last Friday evening (Jan 5).

The video showed a motorcyclist wearing a pink helmet berating the driver in Mandarin: "You were the one who almost knocked him down!"

Another motorcyclist was seen asking the driver to get out of his car to settle the matter.

A few vehicles honked at the group for creating a traffic jam along the expressway while some motorcyclists stopped to help direct traffic.

An eyewitness surnamed Huang told Shin Min Daily News that the dispute arose as the driver was driving in the lorry lane and blocked the motorcyclist's way.

The latter cursed at the driver as he rode past the car, which subsequently knocked into the motorcycle's rear.

"This caused the motorcyclist to be nearly hit by a passing lorry, that's why he got so agitated," said the 27-year-old service staff.

As the motorcyclist's pregnant wife was riding pillion, he confronted the driver and even yanked at his clothes.

According to Huang, one man and three women were in the car. The woman in the passenger seat claimed that she called the police and warned the motorists not to be rash.

"The driver refused to get out of the car and didn't apologise to the motorcyclist," Huang recounted.

He said that the motorcyclist's wife suffered a bruise on her leg from the incident, and the motorcycle was also damaged.

The conflict lasted for about an hour, Huang said, adding that he called the police at about 7.10pm.

In response to China Press' queries, Malaysian police said preliminary investigations showed that the dispute was caused by an accident which caused minor injuries to the motorcyclist and passenger.

According to district police chief Rahmat Ariffin, police officers arrived at the scene on Friday evening and took both parties to the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex. Both parties eventually chose to settle the matter privately.

Driver says it was an accident

The driver, surnamed Li, told the Chinese evening daily that he did not mean to hit the motorcyclist.

The 35-year-old said that his wife was unwell that day, so he cut the queue using the lorry lane, hoping to cross the checkpoint as soon as possible.

"Someone tapped on my window and startled me. I did not turn my car to hit the motorcyclist. I didn't know there was a collision so I continued driving," Li said.

"I have no idea why the motorcyclist suddenly fell."

The driver claimed that the angry motorcyclist even asked other motorcyclists to gang up against him.

"My necklace was ripped off, and it left a scratch on my chest. They left cracks on my windscreen," Li added.

While both parties resolved the dispute with the driver paying the motorcyclist RM200 (S$57), Li said he was doxxed after the video went viral.

"Someone threatened me saying I should not leave my house, otherwise he'd beat me up.

"Now, I can only hide at home and suffer in silence."

READ ALSO: Road rage: Woman blocks MPV while queuing at Malaysia checkpoint, throws car licence plate

claudiatan@asiaone.com