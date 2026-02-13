Animal smuggling cases fall 33% in 2025: ICA, NParks

Animal smuggling cases in Singapore fell 33 per cent in 2025 with 28 cases detected, compared with 42 in 2024, said the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement on Friday (Feb 13).

NParks said the cases it detected last year in coordination with partner agencies such as ICA involved pets as well as wildlife for the pet trade, including dogs, cats, fish, birds, and species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

There were 35 cases reported in 2023 and 34 in 2022.

Out of the 28 cases detected last year, eight led to court charges while 20 resulted in composition fines issued to offenders, including buyers.

NParks emphasised that animal smuggling not only harms the animals involved but also poses broader risks to public health and safety, as smuggled animals may carry infectious and contagious diseases that can threaten native wildlife, resident pets and even humans.

In March 2025, a man was caught trying to smuggle three puppies via Tuas Checkpoint. The animals tested positive for highly contagious viruses that can cause severe illness or death. The culprit was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail.

Additionally, the agency warned that illegal wildlife trade also threatens the survival of endangered species and contributes to habitat destruction.

Citing notable cases, the wildlife agency said that in October 2025, a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle a White-rumped Shama from Malaysia through Woodlands Checkpoint.

The bird had been confined in a cylindrical plastic tube, sealed at both ends with cloth, and hidden in a jacket bag, where it later died due to lack of food and discomfort. The man was sentenced to four weeks' imprisonment.

Other trafficking incidents involved around 2,500 red-eared sliders, an albino raccoon, and four yellow-faced mynas, among others. Many of the animals were in poor condition, and several were found dead, said NParks.

Community role in combating smuggling

NParks also highlighted other successful coordinated raids, which resulted in the seizure of 16 wildlife specimens, among them endangered species listed under CITES, such as Yellow-headed Day Geckos, a Leopard Tortoise, a Spiny-tailed Monitor, and an Argentine Black and White Tegu.

NParks' group director of enforcement and investigation, Jessica Kwok, said that tackling animal smuggling requires both strong enforcement and community involvement.

"Combatting animal smuggling requires a multi-pronged approach. NParks works closely with ICA and other partner agencies to strengthen surveillance and enforcement efforts aimed at deterring the illegal trade of pets and wildlife. Beyond enforcement, the community also has a crucial role to play," said Kwok.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, offenders caught importing any animal or bird without a licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Penalties under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act range from fines of up to $50,000 per specimen and four years' imprisonment to fines of up to $100,000 per specimen and six years' jail, depending on the species.

[[nid:728311]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com