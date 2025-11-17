Anjani Sinha formally assumes duty as US ambassador to Singapore

The United States' ambassador to Singapore, Dr Anjani Sinha, presented his credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (Nov 17) at the Istana.

According to diplomatic protocol, all foreign ambassadors and high commissioners will present their credentials to the President before assuming their duties in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Dr Sinha said that he looks forward to deepening the mutual respect that will anchor US-Singapore ties in the years ahead.

"As I officially begin my mission as the Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Singapore, I look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship, prosperity, and shared purpose that have defined our 60 years of partnership - and to deepening the mutual respect which will anchor US-Singapore ties in the years ahead," wrote the new ambassador.

After being sworn in at the State Department on Oct 23, Dr Sinha has met with the US embassy team in Singapore.

On Nov 6, the embassy posted pictures showing him addressing military and diplomatic staff in its compound.

The ambassador said then that he is committed to creating deeper bonds with the people and the government of Singapore.

He also visited the USS Cincinnati, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, at Changi Naval Base on Nov 14.

Apart from Dr Sinha, the following heads of mission also presented their credentials to President Tharman on Nov 17:

Ambassador Artis Bertulis of the European Union

High Commissioner Innocent Bagamba Muhizi of the Republic of Rwanda

High Commissioner Paul Thoppil of Canada

