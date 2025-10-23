Anjani Sinha, whose nomination hearing went viral, sworn in as US ambassador to Singapore

The United States' Department of State has sworn in Dr Anjani Sinha as the US ambassador to Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 23), the US embassy in Singapore said Dr Sinha will formally assume his duties soon.

"Ambassador Sinha looks forward to coming to Singapore soon to present his credentials and formally assume his duties," said the embassy.

According to diplomatic protocol, all foreign ambassadors and high commissioners will present their credentials to the President before assuming their duties in Singapore.

Who is Anjani Sinha?

The India-born Sinha, who has practised in New York and Florida, is believed to be close to the Trump family. He was named by Trump as his pick via a Truth Social post on March 11.

"His appreciation for Singapore's role as a financial hub, and his own business expertise — particularly in the life sciences and healthcare sectors — renders him well qualified to serve as US Ambassador to Singapore," the State Department said in a May 2 report to the US Senate's foreign relations committee.

In his testimony before the committee on July 9 this year, Dr Sinha said he had a "strong understanding and respect" for the Indo-Pacific region's cultures, people and values.

"Singapore is our key strategic partner and friend in the Indo-Pacific. Close co-operation with Singapore, along with our other allies and partners in the region, is more critical today than ever before," he said.

However, he came under criticism during the hearing when he struggled to answer questions from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on topics such as the US' relationship with Singapore and the city-state's role in Southeast Asia.

Dr Sinha was among a group of more than 100 nominees voted in by the Senate with a simple majority on Oct 7.

He is a graduate of MGM Medical School and Delhi University, with a master's in orthopaedic surgery.

Dr Sinha has been married to Dr Kiki Sinha, a retired anaesthesiologist, for 48 years. They have a daughter and son, and three grandchildren.

[[nid:723673]]

editor@asiaone.com