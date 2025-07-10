'You need to do some homework': Trump's ambassador nominee to Singapore under fire at Senate hearing

Dr Anjani Sinha, US President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Singapore, endured a torrid time during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday (July 9).

The session, which included four other nominees, saw the nervy Dr Sinha at the receiving end of Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth's barrage of questions about his knowledge of Singapore.

"This is not a role you can just pick up on a whim or because you think it will be glamorous, or because Singapore is a great place to live," said Duckworth, while expressing her doubts about Dr Sinha's qualifications for the post.

"I'm concerned about how your lack of understanding may even inadvertently cause friction in our critical relationship. Will you even be able to effectively lead our mission in Singapore?"

Duckworth then asked Dr Sinha: "How large was the US trade surplus with Singapore in 2024?"

Dr Sinha, who appeared nervous, replied: "$80 billion… $18 billion."

"$2.8, you're off by a huge factor," said Duckworth. "The United States had a $2.8 billion trade surplus with Singapore in 2024."

Dr Sinha was then asked he would explain to "our friends in Singapore the president's threats to slap tariffs as high as 25 per cent on their country", given the US' trade surplus with country.

In April, the Trump administration slapped a 10 per cent baseline tariff on Singapore, despite a free trade agreement since 2004.

Dr Sinha replied: "We are not walking away from any dialogue between the two countries and two leaders. If confirmed, I will make a personal (relationship) with the Government of Singapore.

"I will make sure the dialogue continues, and we settle the issues of trade together."

Dr Sinha did not respond when pressed on whether he supports Trump imposing tariffs on Singapore.

"I believe in the president's decision of free trade with any nations in the world, and he's resetting the trade numbers with each country," he added.

Trump named Dr Sinha as his nominee to be the country's ambassador to Singapore in March.

According to the US Department of State's website, India-born Dr Sinha is a surgeon specialising in orthopedics and sports medicine.

A graduate of MGM Medical School and Delhi University in India, he is also an "accomplished entrepreneur” with specialised teams across eight locations in New York, and has served as a senior surgical consultant in Florida".

"Anji is a highly respected entrepreneur, with an incredible family," said Trump in a post on Truth Social. "The United States' relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our nation's interests and put America first."

During the Senate hearing, Dr Sinha was unable to answer Duckworth's question on when Singapore was next slated to take over as Asean chair, prompting her to respond that it is in 2027.

The Thailand-born senator then quizzed Dr Sinha on what is critical importance to Singapore as Asean chair.

"Defence… economics," replied Dr Sinha, to which an exasperated Duckworth said that his answer was too "broad".

The ambassador-nominee to Singapore was also criticised for his answer to a question on the US Navy's work in Singapore.

"Can you name a specific thing, please? I'm trying to help you here, but you've not even done your homework, sir," said Duckworth.

"If you want to be ambassador to Singapore, one of the most important alliance friends we have in the Indo-Pacific, a key place that we're going to be fighting against our greatest adversary in the region, the PRC.

"Singapore may feature incredible culture, but that should not be treated as a glamour posting. This nation is too important to United States to Asean, to the entire region."

Duckworth then raised her concerns about Dr Sinha's nomination, which she saw as a "political pick" from Trump.

"I just think we're not taking this seriously. And you think this is a glamour posting that you're going to live a nice life in Singapore, but what we need is someone who's going to do the work," said the senator.

"You are not currently prepared for this posting, period. And you need to shape up and do some homework."

'We have a strong connection already'

Questioning Dr Sinha about his priorities for the bilateral relationship, Republican Senator Pete Ricketts noted that he met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing at the Shangri-La dialogue here last month.

"I think you should make a good connection with the foreign minister there, he's also a physician," Ricketts said about Dr Balakrishnan.

Dr Sinha replied that he and Dr Balakrishnan have “so many things in common”.

“He went to school and became an eye surgeon. I went to school and became an orthopaedic surgeon,” he said.

"His wife is a physician who became a neurologist. My wife is an anaesthesiologist. His kids are lawyers. Our kids are lawyers and doctors. So, we have a strong connection already."

AsiaOne understands that Joy Balakrishnan is not a doctor. Rather, she is involved in social services and co-founded the MILK (Mainly I Love Kids) Fund.

In his opening remarks, Dr Sinha noted that Singapore is a "key strategic partner and friend" for the US in the Indo-Pacific region.

"If confirmed, my duty will be to advance and implement the policies of the US, and to promote US interest in Singapore. I look to expand and deepen our defence and security cooperation, economic and trade relationship (as well as) people-to-people ties."

After the hearing, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relation will vote on whether to report a nomination favourably, unfavourably, or without recommendation to the full Senate.

If approved by the committee, the nomination proceeds to a vote by the full Senate.

Upon Senate confirmation, the ambassador may then present credentials to the host country.

