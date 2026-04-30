Another 8 EV fast-charging hubs to be installed in HDB towns from early 2027

SINGAPORE – Another eight electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hubs will be rolled out in Housing Board estates and carparks, with the first site expected to be ready in early 2027.

The sites – the second set in HDB estates and public carparks – were awarded to SP Mobility and ComfortDelGro Engie by EV-Electric Charging (EVe), the Land Transport Authority subsidiary responsible for EV charger deployment.

By the end of 2027, the plan is for every HDB town to have at least one fast-charging hub.

EVe’s chief executive Stephanie Tan said on April 29 that the roll-out of fast-charging hubs keeps pace with growing EV demand and adoption, adding that they complement the existing charging network to offer more convenience and flexibility to EV drivers.

The first set of six fast-charging hub sites was awarded in March to SP Mobility and Shell Singapore.

The new fast-charging hubs will be located in the following public carparks:

Block 317/328 Jurong East Street 31, operated by SP Mobility

Block 364A Tampines Street 34, operated by SP Mobility

Block 101-113 Woodlands Street 13, operated by SP Mobility

Block 643-646/649-662/665-667 Hougang Avenue 8, operated by ComfortDelGro Engie

Block 301/319 Serangoon Avenue 2, operated by ComfortDelGro Engie

Block 753/774 Yishun Street 72/Avenue 3, operated by ComfortDelGro Engie

20 Jurong West Street 93 (Jurong West Sports Centre), operated by SP Mobility

21 Canberra Link (Bukit Canberra Sports Centre), operated by SP Mobility

Each location will have at least six or eight 50kW charging points.

Plugging in for 30 minutes will add around 100km of operating range to most popular EV models. Slower 7.4kW chargers, which are commonly found in HDB estates and meant for overnight charging, take around 3½ hours to dispense as much energy.

SP Mobility and ComfortDelGro Engie are among five EV charging operators which have been prequalified to tender for EVe’s charger deployment projects.

Appointed in January, the five operators are:

Charge+

ComfortDelGro Engie

Shell Singapore

SP Mobility

Volt Singapore

In the first three months of 2026, EVs accounted for 57.6 per cent of new car registrations, outnumbering combustion and hybrid models for the first time in Singapore.

With 56,770 electric cars on the road as at March 31, EVs represent 8.6 per cent of the total car population of 462,180.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.