Anyhow whack? 4 men seen harvesting rambutans using pole in Clementi

First durians, now rambutans.

Days after people were spotted collecting durians in Mandai and Yishun, four men were seen picking rambutans in Clementi.

Last Saturday (July 10), the quartet was photographed doing so near Block 101 Clementi Street 14.

In a photo, one of the men was shown whacking at the tree branches heavy with fruits with a long pole while the others picked up the rambutans that fell to the ground.

As they were collecting the tropical fruits, several passers-by stopped to take photos, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Besides Block 101, members of the public were also seen harvesting rambutans from two other trees at a nearby block.

The trees were full of fruits that were ripe for the picking, the Chinese evening daily observed.

Rambutan trees can grow up to 25 metres tall. The fruits are rich in vitamin C and are used to treat diarrhoea and fever, according to National Parks Board (NParks).

Although rambutan trees can be found in places such as Thomson Nature Park, those growing in the wild are actually critically endangered.

The men may have taken the fruits home but their actions are against the law.

All trees and fruits on public land belong to the state, said the Ministry of National Development.

Those who wish to pluck fruits from trees, or collect fruits that fell from trees on state land should ask NParks for permission.

Under the Parks and Trees Act, those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without getting permission can be fined up to $5,000. If the same is done at a nature reserve or national park, a person can be fined up to $50,000 and or be jailed for up to six months.

