Anytime fitness apologises for using racial slur on Instagram Story

Fitness company Anytime Fitness has apologised on Tuesday (May 24) after one of its staff member used a racial slur on social media.

Sharing a photo of one of their members working out, Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story: "Let's go. I'm back n*gg*."

After it was reposted on Twitter, it sparked outrage among many people, with one netizen threatening to cancel his Anytime Fitness gym membership.

Another netizen claimed that Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar deleted the Instagram Story and shared another greeting without the racial slur.

Acknowledging that their Instagram Story was "very inappropriate and disrespectful", Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar wrote: "Please accept our sincere apologies as we take steps to improve ourselves moving forward."

Subsequently, Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar shared that they have "taken action" against the part-time staff member who had put up the Instagram Story with the racial slur.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar

Last November, another fitness company, F45, apologised for posting a Deepavali greeting video that is deemed "racially insensitive" by netizens.

chingshijie@asiaone.com