Appeal hearing for Pritam Singh's conviction, sentence set for Nov 4

The appeal hearing for Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh has been set.

Singh's lawyer Andre Jumabhoy told The Straits Times that the hearing will be on Nov 4 at 10am.

Singh was fined a total of $14,000 in February after the court found him guilty on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

He had said earlier that he would appeal his conviction and sentence, which is the maximum fine for each charge.

After a 13-day trial in October 2024, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan in his judgement ruled that Singh had "wilfully" lied to the Committee of Privileges about how he dealt with the untruth that former WP MP Raeesah Khan told in Parliament on Aug 3, 2021.

Khan had lied about accompanying a sexual assault victim to a police station and repeated the false claim in Parliament on Oct 4 the same year.

Despite Singh's sentencing, he was able to contest in the General Election on May 3 as his penalties did not meet the threshold to be disqualified.

Singh was part of a five-member WP slate that was re-elected in Aljunied GRC after beating the People's Action Party with 59.68 per cent of the vote share.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong later confirmed that Singh will remain as Leader of the Opposition after retaining his seat.

