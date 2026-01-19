Applications for $60 public transport vouchers to start from Jan 20

Lower-income households who have yet to receive public transport vouchers (PTV) for the 2025 exercise can submit their applications starting Tuesday (Jan 20).

Each household with a monthly per capita household income of not more than $1,800 is eligible for the voucher, worth $60, to help defray transport costs, said the Ministry of Transport and the People's Association in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 19).

Bus and train fares had increased by up to 10 cents per journey for adult commuters from Dec 27, 2025.

About 300,000 households who previously received the vouchers during the 2024 PTV exercise would have been notified via post or SMS last month.

Those who have not received the vouchers can apply online or visit their local Community Centres/Clubs from Jan 20 to Oct 31.

Households that require additional help, including those who did not qualify based on the household income eligibility criteria, can also submit an application.

On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said in a social media post that the vouchers will support families in managing their commuting costs throughout the year.

The public transport vouchers distributed in the 2025 exercise can be used to top up fare cards or purchase monthly passes and are valid for redemption until March 31, 2027.

Households who have received a PTV notification letter can follow the instructions to redeem their vouchers via the SimplyGo app or at any kiosks or ticket offices.

Residents may approach their local CCs for queries and assistance.

