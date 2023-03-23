'Are you serious?' Driver in disbelief after man stands in Sixth Avenue parking lot to chope space

It's frustrating enough not to be able to find a parking lot.

Imagine how this one driver felt when he did find one, only to realise that it had been 'choped'.

The irked driver uploaded his dash cam footage to TikTok with the username Joepele3 on Wednesday (March 22), tagging the location as Sixth Avenue.

"Using body to chope parking," he wrote.

In the video, he tries to reverse into a parking lot at the side of the road where a man dressed in a red polo T-shirt is standing, casually sipping a beverage.

https://www.tiktok.com/@joepele3/video/7212821055310695681

He did not budge even as the driver was reversing the vehicle into him.

When the driver tries to tell him to move out of the way, the man casually responds: "I'm chope-ing the lot for my friend, he's right there," while gesturing toward a silver car behind him.

In utter disbelief, Joepele3 can be heard muttering in the video: "Are you serious? My goodness!"

He then gets back into the car and drives off, in search of another lot.

Woman tries to reserve lot at Marina Bay Sands

In May last year, another woman attempted to pull off a similar stunt, by parking herself at a car park lot at the Marina Bay Sands carpark to reserve it.

She might have thought that she had successfully 'choped' a lot, but another driver wasn't having any of it — and proceeded to reverse into the lot anyway.

In the video posted by SG Road Vigilante, the woman was seen knocking on the reversing car.

She walked towards the driver's seat, telling the driver she had already 'chope' the parking lot.

"I insisted that we should get the security but she said she will report it to the police, she proceeds to walk away and said 'I will see you next week'," said the driver in the caption.

ALSO READ: 'Dangerous' car owner? Driver called out for using danger sign to chope Pasir Ris HDB parking lot

claudiatan@asiaone.com