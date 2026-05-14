Singapore police to explore using armed drones, jet packs for special operations

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is considering the use of weaponised unmanned systems (WUS) such as armed drones to give its officers a leg up during special operations.

"The intent is to help officers maintain a tactical advantage with higher sensemaking, speed and/or surprise and response capabilities, that would in turn enhance mission success and the safety of both members of the public and officers during high-risk tactical operations," said the police in a factsheet on Thursday (May 14).

Possible examples where armed drones could be used include boarding hostile vessels or dealing with armed perpetrators in a barricaded building, said the police. These operations are currently undertaken by the Police Coast Guard's (PCG) Special Task Squadron and the Special Tactics and Rescue Unit of the Special Operations Command.

"When boarding hostile vessels, the WUS could provide cover fire and protect officers from armed adversaries on the hostile vessel as officers board the vessel, including boarding using jet-propelled manpacks. Similarly, the WUS could be used to breach a booby-trapped entry point to allow officers safe entry into a barricaded stronghold to deal with armed perpetrators," said the police.

"The SPF will continue to take a responsible approach in evaluating and deploying new technologies. The exploration of the WUS will be guided by clear operational requirements and ongoing reviews to ensure its use remains appropriate, safe and effective."

On Thursday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam was briefed on WUS capabilities at the PCG Brani Base where the PCG is headquartered.

Speaking to the reporters afterwards, Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, noted that the Home Team has adopted the use of drones and unmanned systems for some time. He had pushed for Home Team agencies to explore using WUS.

"The Police are trialling unmanned drones which are equipped with weapons for specialist operations. And during the trials, there will be a police officer who will operate the system. He will decide when to target, when to engage a target," said Shanmugam.

"For some time now, I have asked SPF, other Home Team Departments to really push down this road aggressively, and essentially this technology can protect our officers. So it is a quantum upgrade from how policing was done some years ago," he added.

Asked to elaborate about scenarios where WUS could be used, Shanmugam gave the example of an armed perpetrator behind a barricade. "You can imagine there is a significant risk to our officers depending on how many of those armed persons there are and what kind of arms they have.

"What they are trialling now, a drone can go in, and the drone can help to clear the obstacles. It can even take out the armed subjects, where that is possible and where we assess that to be necessary."

Shanmugam also gave the example of boarding a vessel using a jet manpack. "It is an unmanned system – essentially, the person flies, like what you see in the movies. He flies from the launch place onto the vessel that’s a target, carrying his weapons. A number of officers have been trained in this.

"After he lands, he provides cover fire while the others are coming through, say, the assault boats. It will help, it gives you speed, it gives you tactical advantage. It gives cover to our officers who are coming on the boats, and it keeps down potential aggressors who may otherwise be shooting at our officers who are coming on the boats."

Speaking to reporters, SPF's Operations Department director Leon Chan said: "The use of weaponised unmanned systems has to be governed by strict legal principles, clear rules of engagement, and robust safeguards to ensure any deployment remains appropriate, proportionate and safe."

The police "will continue to take a responsible and measured approach in trialling and deploying such new technologies, with the safety of our officers and the public remaining our foremost consideration", added Senior Assistant Commissioner Chan.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com