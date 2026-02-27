Around 1,500 SingLit titles available for purchase with SG Culture Pass credits from March 1

Singaporeans will have another avenue to use their SG Culture Pass credits on from March 1 onwards — SingLit books.

Around 1,500 SingLit titles will be eligible for purchase across nine participating bookstores with 40 outlets islandwide, announced the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Friday (Feb 27).

Eligible titles include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays written in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, said MCCY, adding that the titles have to be authored by a Singapore Citizen or a Permanent Resident.

Only physical hard-copy works are eligible for purchase under the initiative, the ministry added.

Examples of eligible titles available for purchase include Nine Yard Sarees by Prasanthi Ram and Grandma's Tiger by Alan John.

All eligible titles can be identified in store by an official SG Culture Pass sticker that will be pasted on the cover.

Outside from participating stores, eligible titles may also be available for purchase through independently organised pop-ups and festivals, including the upcoming World Book Day · Singapore Chinese Book Fair from April 17 to 22 at the National Library.

'A chance to try local literature'

Book Bar, an independent bookstore at Duxton Road, is one of the participating bookstores and will house about 300 to 350 eligible titles, said co-founder Alex Chua to AsiaOne.

New titles will also be added progressively, he said.

"We are hopeful that a lot of people still haven't (used their credits) and will be open to using them to learn more about SingLit," Chua said, when asked if the effect might be diluted considering how many Singaporeans might have already used their credits.

There has also been significant interest from customers at Book Bar since the introduction of the initiative last year, he said, suggesting that many have been waiting to use their credits on book purchases.

Chua is also optimistic that the initiative will drive interest in SingLit.

"It gives people a chance to at least be able to try local literature or even as a way to slowly get back into reading again," he said, adding that parents or grandparents who do not use the credits on themselves can purchase books for their children to read.

"With the introduction of book purchases, we hope to encourage more Singaporeans into bookstores to explore our diverse Singaporean voices and stories, and strengthen our local culture and identity," said MCCY.

SG Culture Pass

First launched on Sept 1 last year, the SG Culture Pass comprises $100 credits for Singapore Citizens aged 18 and over to offset ticket costs to local arts and heritage events.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo announced on Nov 7 last year that credits would also be available to use on eligible local film screenings.

As of Feb 24, over $13.8 million worth of SG Culture Pass credits have been utilised, with over 1.2 million Singaporeans completing their registration for them, MCCY said.

The ministry also found that nine out of 10 of survey respondents who have attended a programme using their credits are willing to attend another local cultural offering beyond the SG Culture Pass.

SG Culture Pass credits are valid till Dec 31, 2028, and more information on programmes is available at sgculturepass.gov.sg.

