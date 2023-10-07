Attack of the apes: Monkeys entering apartments and chasing residents at Upper Bukit Timah condo

The Springdale condominium at Upper Bukit Timah is a sought-after residence thanks to its prime location and access to the Rail Corridor.

However, unknown to many, the condominium's residents have been dealing with frequent visits by wild monkeys.

Stomp contributor M, one of the Springdale's residents, shared with Stomp several photos and videos of monkeys, including footage of them "forcefully" opening windows and entering apartments, and frolicking in the property's fountain.

"In a place where residents cherish the freshest air in Singapore, there's a trade-off that hasn't been spoken about as much as it should have: Monkeys have, for years, held a significant presence in the vicinity," M said.

"Daily, the premises come alive with monkeys frolicking in the fountain and swinging from tree to tree.

"It's become such a norm that residents, in jest, claim it feels like they've traded places with zoo animals, confined indoors while the monkeys dominate the outdoors."

M described the condo's security staff as their "frontline defenders" who often find themselves in frequent tussles with the primates.

"These creatures, curious and brazen, do not merely stop at the gardens," the Stomp contributor said.

"An unattended open window is an open invitation for them to explore apartments in search of food.

"A recent episode had monkeys feasting on a pack of chips and fruit juice from a level six apartment.

"More concerning are accounts of these animals chasing school-going children and even parents pushing strollers."

M told Stomp that another important aspect of the problem is that many new tenants at the condo have found themselves "blind sided" by the monkey problem after moving in.

"Prospective tenants and buyers deserve complete transparency about this long-standing problem," M said.

"The irony is palpable when most tenancy agreements have a strict 'no pets' clause, yet the presence of these uninvited primate 'guests' remains undisclosed.

"These monkeys aren't just innocent bystanders.

"They significantly affect the quality of life of residents.

"The actions or rather inactions of NParks over the years to curb this menace have been unsatisfactory.

"While the monkeys' antics might seem amusing to an onlooker, for the daily life of a Springdale resident, it's becoming a matter of safety and sanity."

M suggested that residents can adopt the following steps to help with the issue:

Installing effective window grilles to deter monkey entries across the condo.

Educating and ensuring residents don't feed the monkeys.

Revising waste disposal strategies to ensure no food waste is left in accessible trash cans.

Here's how to keep long-tailed macaques out of your home, according to the NParks website.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.