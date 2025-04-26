Attendees at WP's Sengkang rally show off #NotWhite shoes as mark of solidarity

Muddy grounds set the scene for the first few rallies of General Election 2025 on Thursday (April 25), including the Workers' Party (WP) rally for Sengkang GRC.

Despite the less-than-ideal conditions at Anchorvale Crescent, thousands of rally-goers showed up for the event. Some even began trudging onto the field nearly two hours before the first speaker, WP veteran and East Coast GRC candidate Yee Jenn Jong, took to the stage.

Instead of bemoaning the fact that their shoes were caked in mud, supporters appeared to embrace it as a symbol of solidarity.

In a Facebook album published by the party on April 25, they wrote: "Our shoes are #NotWhite. Show us your proud trophies!"

The series of photos showed shoes in all colours and sizes covered in dirt and grime.

In one image, a supporter flaunted their white Feiyue sneakers which were half brown.

One supporter also snapped a photo of themself standing alongside others in a patch of muddy grass.

At one point, the crowd — numbering in the thousands — spilled onto the pavements beyond the field.

After police announced that only residents will be allowed entry into Anchorvale Crescent, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh requested the crowd to not block the roads nearby and stay inside the field.

During the rally, Singh said that Singaporeans cannot be passive citizens and must be active participants in the country's democracy.

The 48-year-old used the "fighters" of Hougang as an example to make his point and said: "They did not become fighters by choice, they had the iron in their spine to vote for the Workers' Party."

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

melissateo@asiaone.com