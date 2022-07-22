Aunties dance to K-pop in NDP segment, here's how Singaporeans reacted

Come Aug 9, Blackpink aunties [will be] in your area. But is their energetic dance routine cringey or cute?

In a TikTok video shared by Jxddd95 on Monday (July 18), a group of middle-aged women can be seen dancing to a K-pop song during one of the rehearsals for this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

The minute-long clip first showed a group of younger women grooving to Blackpink's Boombayah at the void deck of a HDB block.

"Play some more, we want to dance," an auntie flanked by five others, interrupted the group.

The aunties had an instant 'glow up' moment with flashy outfits and hip hairdos, and showed off their best moves to the catchy song together with the younger dancers — much to the amusement of the audience.

While the entire sequence was played on a screen at the Marina Bay floating platform, it is unclear if the aunties were performing at the location.

In a HardwareZone thread, several netizens were "stunned" by what they called a "cringey" dance routine.

"Wonder who thought of this. Must be a boomer. It's funny but [cringey]," a netizen said.

Boomers, or baby boomers, is a phrase used to describe people who are over 55, according to Cambridge Dictionary.

Other netizens also wondered why a "foreign song" is used in the NDP show segment instead of local songs.

However, several netizens found the dance routine "cute" while others pointed out that the aunties were just "having fun".

One netizen wrote: "Pretty sure they enjoyed that routine. Do you expect the aunties to be in the kitchen cooking?

"I thought it was decently produced. We will all grow old to become old uncles and aunties too. Does it mean we can't have any fun?"

AsiaOne has contacted the NDP organisers for comment.

Another element from this year's NDP also sparked debate among netizens after a woman shared a video of the goodie bag she had received during a rehearsal earlier this month.

In the comments, several netizens grumbled that the nine items inside were "disappointing", some asked "Where is the legendary discount booklet?" while others said the items in the goodie bag were useful.

