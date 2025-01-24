Authorities seize suspected Kpods in e-vaporiser raid

The authorities recently uncovered an e-vaporiser distribution network in a joint operation, seizing over 8,700 e-vaporisers and related components.

Kpods — vape juice mixed with the anaesthetic agent etomidate — were among the illegal substances discovered during the raid.

The operation involving the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was carried out over two days, the authorities said in a press release on Friday (Jan 24).

On Jan 6, ICA officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean man at Woodlands Checkpoint after finding over 5,500 e-vaporiser components concealed in his car.

The case was subsequently handed over to the HSA, whose investigations revealed that the man was delivering the e-vaporiser components to an industrial unit at Kaki Bukit Road.

HSA raided the industrial unit on Jan 7 and seized an additional 3,200 e-vaporisers and components, including Kpods.

The illicit substances were reportedly meant for sale via Telegram, a messaging platform.

13 mobile phones, 21 cartons and three packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, five bottles of liquid containing etomidate and three small packets of substances suspected to be controlled drugs were also discovered at the unit.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean male and a 24-year-old female foreign national at the scene. They are currently being investigated, together with the 28-year-old man, for various offences.

Under the Tobacco Act, it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components in Singapore.

If convicted, offenders will face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both for their first offence. Subsequent offences will be subject to a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $20,000 or both.

Kpods: Drug-laced vapes

Unlike regular vape liquid, Kpods contain etomidate — an anaesthetic agent "that is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and should only be administered under medical supervision", said the HSA.

Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, and seizures and psychosis that can endanger health.

Kpods are gaining popularity among youths in Singapore who vape, and are touted to be "less lethal and a more convenient alternative to drugs that promises a good kick with a few (puffs)", according to a senior social care worker who spoke to the Straits Times.

They are typically sold through Telegram groups, costing between $50 and $100.

The HSA and Central Narcotics Bureau said they are monitoring the trend of using vapes to consume illegal substances in Singapore.

According to the HSA, a licence is required for the importation and sales of etomidate. Those who supply etomidate illegally will be subject to a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

