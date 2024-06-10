Singaporean arrested at abandoned Bangkok mall for selling vape liquid mixed with drugs

A Singaporean man living in Thailand was arrested last Friday (June 7) for possessing and selling vape juice laced with drugs.

Yao Yuheng, 34, was found with 90 pods of e-cigarette liquid mixed with methamphetamine and ketamine in Pattaya, reported Thai media outlet Khaosod English.

He was nabbed during an undercover operation by officers from Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau, who had posed as interested buyers and arranged to meet at an abandoned mall called the Major Hollywood.

According to The Pattaya News, Yao was allegedly selling a new drug form known as Pod K — vape pods laced with drugs such as methamphetamine and ketamine.

He was reportedly living in the Bang Bo district in Samut Prakan Province.

The drug can be inhaled like e-cigarettes.

Yao was charged with the distribution and possession of serious Category 1 narcotics and possession of Category 2 narcotics for sale. The case has been transferred to the investigating officer for further legal action.

This is not the first instance of a Singaporean caught selling Pod K in Thailand.

In May, the Bangkok Post reported that four people — including two Singaporean men aged 23 and 28 — were arrested in an undercover operation for selling drugs and vapes.

Thai police had found that the suspects were selling Pod K at 4,000 baht ($147) per piece or 7,000 baht for two pieces on messaging app Line. The items would be delivered to buyers via Grab delivery.

The Singaporean men were subsequently arrested at two separate condos in Bangkok.

They were charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics and sales of e-cigarette products, reported Bangkok Post.

ALSO READ: Singaporean accused of punching and injuring police officer in Phuket over traffic fine

lim.kewei@asiaone.com