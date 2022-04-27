Autobots, roll out! Convoy of trucks and heavy vehicles brings festivity to Geylang Serai

This wasn't an early screening of the next Transformers movie, but a convoy of trucks at Geylang Serai still brought smiles to people's faces.

The festivity in the area was taken to a new level when a fleet of trucks and vans drove through, honking their horns and shining lights last Sunday night (April 24).

A video clip of the convoy made its way to social media, prompting one netizen to comment: "Autobots, roll out!"

And roll out they did — over 30 heavy vehicles of various shapes, sizes, colours and sounds drove through Geylang Serai, attracting the attention of many who began recording the sight on their mobile phones.

"The bro drivers are going to rock Geylang Serai," a netizen wrote on his Facebook page. His video showed the trucks lining up, with two pink ones taking lead.

Speaking to 8World, Nas, the organiser of this trucking event explained that plans were set in motion around mid-April and took the drivers two weeks to fully prepare.

"We originally wanted to go to the Geylang Serai area on Hari Raya's eve and celebrate," said Nas, 24. According to 8World, he is the leader of Team Hiroshima Singapore, a local truck-driver organisation.

Nas also explained that the recent relaxation of Covid-19 measures and the de-escalation of Dorscon Orange to Yellow was part of their reason for their early celebration.

"The government announced [the Dorscon change] which made us look forward to [the relaxation of measures]," he said. "So, we planned this motorcade parade."

Nas shared that the convoy consisted 38 different vehicles: A sedan, three dump trucks, nine lorries, two 10ft lorries, nine 14ft lorries, 13 tow trucks and a trailer.

And when they hit the road, Nas was pleasantly surprised by the public reaction.

"They loved our convoy," he said. "It was so unexpected — we didn't expect them to cheer and wave at us."

Nas added that he has no current plans to bring the convoy back for Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

