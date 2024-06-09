Back for 'revenge': Man assaults elderly Jurong coffee shop cleaner who cleared his glass of beer

Two days after a coffee shop cleaner cleared away his glass of beer, the man returned for 'revenge', brutally beating up the elderly employee.

The assault occurred at around 9.20pm on Friday (June 7) at Block 101 Yuan Sheng Road in Taman Jurong, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A staff at the coffee shop's beverage stall told the Chinese evening daily that the perpetrator is a frequent drinker who lives nearby.

The staff, who is in his 20s, said the man had suddenly punched the elderly cleaner, causing the latter to fall to the ground and supposedly pass out.

Subsequently, he dragged the defenceless cleaner about 10 metres away before continuing to kick and punch him in the face and stomach.

The beverage stall staff said that he had tried to pull the drinker away from the victim but got pushed by the former.

Another eyewitness surnamed Li added that many people had tried to break up the fight, but the man was very agitated and violent.

After both men were separated, the cleaner was taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, the man was taken away by the police after questioning.

The police confirmed to AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at about 9.20pm on Friday. A 77-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 68-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

Man is a known character at the coffee shop

Speaking to Shin Min, a coffee shop patron who witnessed the attack claimed that the man was upset that the cleaner had cleared his glass of beer from his table while he was in the toilet on Wednesday.

"I heard that he wanted to beat up the cleaner [on Thursday], but the cleaner was working then. I believe that when he finally saw the cleaner, he already had the notion of assaulting him," said the 53-year-old woman.

The coffee shop owner, surnamed Zuo, said the drinker frequents the coffee shop and often creates a ruckus.

Zuo, 63, said the cleaner did not suffer any visible injuries from the attack, but was taken to the hospital for a check-up and to monitor for possible head injuries.

"We are in touch with his family and will also provide ample rest time for him afterwards," he added.

ALSO READ: Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup

lim.kewei@asiaone.com