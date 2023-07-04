Bad egg: Woman dismayed over black liquid oozing out of eggs she just bought from FairPrice

One woman recently had a rude awakening after finding something rotten in her newly bought eggs from FairPrice.

Posted on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on July 3, Melody Lim shared that when she cracked open one of the eggs to make an omelette at home, "black liquid started to ooze from the shell".

She wrote: "The kitchen was immediately so smelly that we had to quickly bring them out to throw and discard the rest of the omelette ingredients which was affected by this rotten smelly egg."

Lim shared that the carton of eggs were Chuan Huat Sanitised Eggs bought from NTUC FairPrice Woodlands and was "best before July 4".

She indicated that it was her first time encountering such an issue.

A user commented with a suggestion that Lim should check the bottom of the packet in case of any cracked eggs before purchasing.

Lim responded that she did so, but believes that the egg was not cracked prior to the incident. "If it did crack, my whole house [would have been] infused with [a] rotten dead smell before this issue," said Lim.

Several users online chimed in with their own unpleasant experiences, with one commenting, "Same here. Few days ago encountered."

Lim also shared in the comments that the smell from the rotten egg was so unbearable that she vomited. She added: "My hands are still so smelly now."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim and NTUC FairPrice for comment.

