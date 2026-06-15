'Please don't make cleaners' job more challenging': Baey Yam Keng urges Tampines residents to dispose waste properly

A Tampines Town Council cleaner had to spend more than two minutes clearing rubbish like cigarette butts, wrappers and bottle caps trapped within some bushes.

In a Facebook post on Friday (12 June), Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng shared a video of the cleaner at work next to the coffeeshop at Block 622A Tampines Avenue 12 and urged residents to maintain the cleanliness of their estate.

"It took (the cleaner) more than two minutes to clear one such landscaped area and there are eight such areas in the vicinity," wrote Baey in his post.

"I appeal to the public to dispose of any waste properly in a bin or chute," he said.

Baey added that even tiny waste may be blown by the wind and end up stuck in crevices or gratings that are hard to access. "If they collect water, they can also become breeding grounds for mosquitoes."

"These landscape features are designed to beautify our environment and we have to maintain them well. Please do not make the workers' job more challenging," he added.

Baey's post has garnered more than 50,000 views as of Monday evening, with many netizens echoing his message.

"Please respect and spare some kind thoughts for the sweeper, throw your rubbish into the proper bin and keep Singapore clean," wrote one user.

"It's about taking responsibility for our actions. We should take pride in our community and keep it clean!" another commented.

"If everyone does their part, a little means so much," added another.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com