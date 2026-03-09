3 teens arrested for assaulting man, robbing him of $8,000 worth of One Piece trading cards in MacPherson

Three teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case of robbery with hurt in MacPherson.

The incident happened at about 1.10am along Balam Road on Friday (March 6).

Police said the three teenagers allegedly met with a 34-year-old man, claiming they wanted to purchase One Piece trading cards worth about $8,000. They ended up assaulting him and stealing the items.

The male victim sustained minor injuries and was taken conscious to hospital.

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the three teenagers within 16 hours of the report through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. The stolen items were recovered.

A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on Monday for robbery causing hurt.

The said offence carries a penalty of up to 20 years jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Police said the two other teenagers are assisting with ongoing investigations.

[[nid:730861]]

editor@asiaone.com