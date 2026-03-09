Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

3 teens arrested for assaulting man, robbing him of $8,000 worth of One Piece trading cards in MacPherson

A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on Monday (March 9).
3 teens arrested for assaulting man, robbing him of $8,000 worth of One Piece trading cards in MacPherson
The alleged robbery happened at about 1.10am on March 6 along Balam Road.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 09, 2026 12:55 AMBYSean Ler

Three teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case of robbery with hurt in MacPherson.

The incident happened at about 1.10am along Balam Road on Friday (March 6). 

Police said the three teenagers allegedly met with a 34-year-old man, claiming they wanted to purchase One Piece trading cards worth about $8,000. They ended up assaulting him and stealing the items.

The male victim sustained minor injuries and was taken conscious to hospital.

Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested the three teenagers within 16 hours of the report through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. The stolen items were recovered.

A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on Monday for robbery causing hurt. 

The said offence carries a penalty of up to 20 years jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane. 

Police said the two other teenagers are assisting with ongoing investigations.

[[nid:730861]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsRobberyTeenagers
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.