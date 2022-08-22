Ballsy mum cooks same dish with pot replacing the one that broke into 2 in viral video

You'd understand why this family may want to stay clear of this type of ceramic pot — it previously ruined their dinner.

The pot broke into two when Arc Chua's mother used it to heat up some claypot tofu, he shared in a TikTok video on Aug 13.

No one was hurt in the incident, he said, and added that his family had bought the Winnie the Pooh pot worth $129.90 for half its price through redemption points at FairPrice.

The clip soon went viral and some netizens said that the video made them think twice about using the same pot.

But when the supermarket chain sent a replacement pot and assured the family that it is safe to use, Chua's mum decided to put it to the test.

Taking to TikTok last Sunday (Aug 21), he wrote: "My mum, being the ballsy one, recreated the same dish with the same method and tools.

"If don't dare to use, also wasted right? $129.90 [is] not cheap leh."

In the comments, a netizen praised Chua's mother for taking the risk to prove that the previous incident was a one-off.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

But there were others who were still wary about using the pot.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Responding to AsiaOne's queries last week, FairPrice explained that Chua's broken pot was an isolated case, adding that it was the only complaint they have received on the promotional product.

"We take this very seriously and will work with our suppliers to ensure the products we offer are safe for use," the supermarket chain said.

