'We just feel lucky no one got hurt': Man on how their redeemed pot from supermarket chain cracked into two during use

A ceramic pot is probably quite a staple in an Asian household.

And Arc Chua, 35, might have thought that he had gotten a steal for getting a FairPrice Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Pot worth $129.90 for half its price through redemption points.

In a video he posted on Saturday (Aug 13), he complained that his pot suddenly broke into two when his mother Madam Chua used it to heat up some claypot tofu.

"All of us were shocked, especially the kids," Chua told AsiaOne in an interview.

The video has received over 125,300 views and 2,280 likes at the time of writing.

The video shows him lifting the broken part of the pot before setting it back. The pot was split in a very clean line to the point where the base coincidentally looked like a plate.

Chua mentioned that the pot has already been used a few times before with no issues until that Saturday afternoon.

"We just feel lucky that no one got hurt," he mentioned in that TikTok video's comments thread.

Thankfully, some parts of the dish could still be eaten and were not thrown out, he said.

One netizen said that he has one of those pots but "we don't dare to use it now" after chancing upon Chua's video.

Other netizens suggested that some pots such as claypots need to be 'seasoned' like a wok before usage.

One user recommended filling up the pot with water and leaving tea leaves inside to soak overnight.

Chua said he has since made a report to FairPrice and was told that further investigations will be made.

The FairPice Disney Winnie the Pooh event lasted from April 7 to July 20, 2022 and is no longer available.

AsiaOne has reached out to FairPrice for more comments.

In 2020, a glass-top stove shattered in a Sengkang flat and sent shards flying five metres away into the living room.

Staff from the manufacturer, however, ruled out a product defect and told the homeowner then that the glass panel had shattered because of issues with its use and maintenance.

