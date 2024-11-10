The Banana Leaf Apolo suspended for selling unclean food among other hygiene lapses; another Little India restaurant penalised

Two restaurants in Little India have been suspended from operating for two weeks from Nov 8 to 21.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Nov 8), both The Banana Leaf Apolo and Shahi Briyani House had their licences suspended for failing to meet hygiene requirements.

The Banana Leaf Apolo, located at 56 Race Course Road, received 14 demerit points over a 12-month period and was fined a total of $1,000 due to failing to keep its premises clean, ensuring appliances are kept clean, and selling unclean food.

The well-known restaurant, whose signature dish is its fish head curry operates two other eateries in Serangoon and Sixth Avenue.

Another restaurant, Shahi Briyani House at 10 Rowell Road, received 16 demerit points over a 12-month period and was fined a total of $1,100 for failing to keep its premises clean and free of infestation, and failing to register an assistant.

According to the SFA, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may face a suspension of their licence for either two or four weeks, or it may be cancelled entirely.

Additionally, all food handlers employed at the suspended establishment must complete and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can return to work in their roles.

The SFA stated that it takes these offences seriously, reminding food business operators to maintain high standards of food and personal hygiene at all times. This includes employing only registered food handlers and ensuring the proper upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises, including the toilets.

