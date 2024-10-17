'Sorry... we messed up': Tom's Palette apologises for lapses following suspension by SFA

Following a two-week suspension by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) starting Tuesday (Oct 15), gelato shop Tom's Palette has released a video on Instagram apologising for the lapses at its Bugis outlet.

According to the notice by SFA, the branch of the popular scoop shop, located at 51 Middle Road, had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period.

It was fined $800 for the offences of failing to "register [an] assistant", as well as selling "food which is not clean".

The period of suspension will end on Oct 28. Tom's Palette's has two other outlets in Kovan and Outram which are unaffected by the suspension.

The video by Tom's Palette released on Oct 16 showed a team member apologising "for the sudden closure of our Bugis outlet".

A caption to the video read, "Sorry guys we messed up."

Bacterial contamination detected in gelato

In the clip, the female spokesperson shared that they wanted to "give an explanation of exactly what happened, so that you guys know what's going on as well".

The woman stated that SFA had gone to their Bugis outlet in May to investigate their Sicilian Pistachio flavour.

Laboratory tests later revealed that there was bacterial contamination in the gelato.

"Obviously this is something really serious and we don't ever want this to happen again," she said, adding that they have since spoken to suppliers and "gotten lab test reports from them".

She stated that they've also changed their "cooking methodology" and made sure to send their gelato for testing to make sure that it's safe for consumption.

In text on-screen, Tom's Palette stated that the Sicilian Pistachio was the only flavour that was compromised.

The offence cost them "six demerit points", said the team member.

She admitted that the other six demerit points, however, "was completely our fault", adding, "there's just no two ways about it".

She explained that a "part-timer on trial" who was practising rolling cones in the shop was discovered by SFA to be without a food handler's licence.

She noted that they've since made changes "to the way [they] hire people", and make sure that employees either have an existing certification or they'd be directed to perform "non-food handler duties such as dishwashing and cashiering" before they are sent for certification.

According to SFA's statement, all food handlers working in premises which have been suspended would also be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The spokesperson from Tom's Palette stated in the clip that they've also certified and renewed licences for all staff members, "from the kitchen [staff] to outlet part-timers".

"Once again, we want to apologise for the lapses on our part which caused it to happen, and also for the two-week closure," she stated.

The video apology appeared to have gone down well with netizens, with many on Instagram praising the business for their transparency in addressing the concerns.

Wrote one user on Instagram: "That's the way to do an apology. There are major corporations that can't get that right. Well done and good luck with fixing everything. I hope you come back stronger."

Stated another: "Good on you guys for handling this with transparency and grace. From a PR professional, well done!"

Some, however, expressed concern if they would be okay if they'd recently consumed the pistachio gelato.

In their reply, Tom's Palette stated that they'd taken "immediate action" when they were informed about it in August.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tom's Palette for more information.

ALSO READ: Stamford Catering suspended after 51 fall sick

candicecai@asiaone.com