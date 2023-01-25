Bar staff calls out boss for lying about $600 medical bill compensation after getting cut by flying glass

When a bar staff member was hit over the head by a flying glass on Dec 15, her boss promised to "take care of her".

But a month after the accident, the 21-year-old woman, who tagged Kingz Bar Bistro in Holland Village in her TikTok video, never got all her money back after footing the $618.50 medical bill.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (Jan 24), Ryukstan666 shared that she had agreed to "lie to the police" and not press charges against the customer who threw the glass at her.

"I am very nice and stupid," the part-time bar girl said.

In the social media clip, Ryukstan666 shared how she walked with a "goofy" bandage for weeks after her head was "wrapped like a fruit".

"My head hurts every time they tell me I still could not wash my hair properly for weeks. It almost meant I could not dance or sweat much."

Left with $24 in bank account

After making six trips to the polyclinic in a month, the woman shared that her boss told her "not to worry" about the medical bills.

"[He] reassured me that he would settle it because I'm their employee and they will take care of me," she said.

But when her boss allegedly did not stick to his promise, Ryukstan666 said that she paid the $618 bill on Jan 5 after returning from a vacation in Japan.

The woman continued asking her boss for updates after the reimbursement, but she alleged being told "the same sort of lies".

"At one point, I barely had enough money to eat and had to skip some meals", Ryukstan666 said, while sharing a screenshot of her bank account with the balance at just $24 after paying the medical bills and school-related expenses.

"But it's okay. I was too stressed and not in the mood to eat anyway."

'I didn't want to burden anyone'

After being tired with the empty promises, Ryukstan666 shared that she threatened to lodge a police report, adding that her boss "suddenly was ready to solve it as soon as possible".

While showing screenshots detailing her text messages with her boss, the latter allegedly offered a compensation of $500 and wrote: "You're making it seem as though it was me who hit you".

The woman also defended her decision to share her conversation with her boss on social media.

"This whole time I was so confused. I didn't want to cause a commotion or burden anyone, so I never told anyone the whole story and was going through everything alone", she said, adding that she has not received the full compensation as of Jan 24.

There was an irony throughout this whole episode, according to Ryukstan666, who has yet to receive the full reimbursement from the accident.

"The guy who threw the glass was the only person who had been showing me empathy and checking in on me," she said.

'Boss taking you for a ride'

In the comments, netizens urged Ryukstan666 to lodge a police report.

"Don't be afraid. Just report to the police. Let them settle it," a netizen said.

Several netizens were also angered by her superior for purportedly taking advantage of the woman's kindness.

"Your boss was definitely taking you for a ride. Don't let them get into your head with guilt," a netizen said, while another added that her employer "never cared for her".

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries on Wednesday (Jan 25), Kingz Bar Bistro said that they are conducting an internal review of the dispute.

The manager involved is no longer with the bar, its spokesperson added.

AsiaOne has contacted Ryukstan666 for comment.

