Drunk man refuses to queue for toilet, allegedly cuts patron with broken glass in Clarke Quay

A man, who was too drunk to queue for the toilet in a bar, ended up allegedly cutting another patron with broken glass when the latter tried to intervene.

The incident happened yesterday (May 22) at about 1.15am at Drunk Skunk, a bar located along Circular Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, bar manager of Drunk Skunk said that the 52-year-old Caucasian man was on a night out with three other companions.

After clearly having too much to drink, the man caused a scene after refusing to queue for the toilet, according to the 42-year-old bar manager.

"After breaking free from his friend, he picked up two glasses from the table and smashed them," said the bar manager, adding that a man who approached the drunk man was allegedly cut by him on the arm.

In an Instagram video shared on the same day, it showed the same drunk man getting into a heated argument with several police officers.

Accusing a female police officer of assault, the man said: "Take your hands off me. I've been in jail so many times, I know the rules."

But the officer, who was clearly much smaller in stature, refused to be intimidated.

"This is Singapore, not UK Sir," she said, while urging the man "to comply" by providing her some form of identification.

In the minute-long clip that has since garnered over 54,000 views, the man was later seen being pinned to the ground by several police officers.

When contacted, the police told AsiaOne that necessary force was used to restrain this man after he was uncooperative by refusing to furnish his particulars to police officers there.

The police added: "The man allegedly started raising his voice, hurling vulgarities and racist comments at the officers at the scene.

"Despite repeated warnings, he was non-compliant and resisted arrest."

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and using threatening language against a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act, according to the police.

A 47-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'Why did you beat my son?' Woman yells in drunken brawl at Toa Payoh

chingshijie@asiaone.com