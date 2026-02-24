Male driver of car seen driving against traffic in Bedok to be charged for dangerous driving

The 25-year-old male driver of a dark-coloured saloon car seen driving against the flow of traffic along Bartley Road East in Bedok last December will be charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 25).

On December 16, 2025, AsiaOne reported on the incident which happened at about 12.50am on December 14.

Analysing the video, AsiaOne noted that the vehicle was first sighted near the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 and Bartley Road East.

AsiaOne also reported that the vehicle was later seen turning right onto Tampines Avenue 1 as the traffic light turns red.

In a news release on Tuesday, the police said that the car had left the scene by the time the report was lodged, adding that Traffic Police officers identified the driver through follow-up investigations and with the aid of traffic cameras.

He will be charged for dangerous driving — an offence which carries a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

The police also reminded motorists to drive responsibly and to observe traffic laws at all times, adding that they take a serious view of motorists who engage in dangerous driving behaviour that endangers the safety of other road users.

