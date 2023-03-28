Bazar Raya Utara stall found selling pork, Marsiling constituency office apologises for 'inconvenience'

The Marsiling Constituency Office has issued an apology after a stall at Bazar Raya Utara, a Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands, was found to be selling pork.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 27), the constituency office said that the bazaar organisers have since "engaged with the operator" to take "immediate corrective steps" to stop the sale of pork on the premises.

They added that they would endeavour to prevent the future recurrence of such an incident.

Marsiling Constituency Office discovered last weekend that there was a non-compliance at our Bazar Raya Utara in which... Posted by Marsiling: Our Community, Our Home on Monday, March 27, 2023

According to a report from Berita Harian, the organising chairman of the bazaar, Azriman Mansor, said that more than 80 per cent of the food stalls sell halal food and drinks.

Bazar Raya Utara was launched last Saturday and is located outside Causeway Point. It is open till April 19, from 10am to 10pm.

