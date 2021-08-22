BCA investigating after parts of Bedok industrial building's concrete roof crash to the ground

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation has cordoned off the area around an industrial building in Bedok Industrial Park E after parts of the concrete roof came crashing to the ground.

Work is under way to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building, Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 22).

BCA said it was alerted to the incident on Sunday morning, and asked building owner JTC Corporation to call in a professional engineer for advice on how to remove the dislodged concrete piece.

It is also carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident, the statement said.

The engineer can also recommend permanent rectification works and inspect three other adjacent blocks with a similar concrete sunshade design.

BCA and the engineer engaged by JTC have inspected the main building and assessed that its structural integrity is not affected.

