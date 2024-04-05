'Be careful': Hiker raises alarm after monkey attack at Chestnut Nature Park, says it even snatched her bag

One woman has warned of monkeys at a nature park in Bukit Panjang after getting attacked during a hike.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (April 3), she wrote in the Singapore Hikers group: "Be careful when hiking at Chestnut Nature Park.

"Just got attacked by monkeys while walking in the area. They even snatched my bag "

The woman shared photos of several long-tailed macaques on the staircase railing, and a deep cut she had received from the encounter. She didn't say if this was from a monkey's bite.

Her post has since received over 90 comments and 200 reactions, with most netizens expressing their shock.

One netizen advised the woman to get a tetanus vaccine, which would protect her from a life-threatening bacterial infection after an animal bite.

The woman later confirmed in the comments that she had received the vaccination.

Other netizens left their well wishes in the comments.

"So sorry this happened to you, do get well soon and get over the shock," one of them said, while another warned the woman to be careful around monkeys.

In reply, the woman said: "I'm scared of monkeys now. Bad experience."

AsiaOne has contacted the Facebook user for more information.

In an advisory on their website, NParks said that members of the public who encounter monkeys should not feed them.

"When the monkeys get used to being fed, they reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forest," they added.

NParks said that monkeys are also conditioned to recognise plastic bags and other containers as food sources, and may instinctively grab these items when they see them.

ALSO READ: Attack of the apes: Monkeys entering apartments and chasing residents at Upper Bukit Timah condo

chingshijie@asiaone.com