'Be my boyfriend tonight': Sex workers allegedly soliciting customers near Orchard Road

A group of up to 30 women dressed in revealing clothes have reportedly been hanging out near Orchard Road at night allegedly soliciting business from male passers-by.

They have been gathering outside Forum The Shopping Mall about three months ago, according to a tip-off sent to Shin Min Daily News.

The anonymous informant claimed that the number of women loitering along the walkway would reach its peak at about 11pm. Most of them would stay till around 1am, with some supposedly staying until 4am.

"At the most, there were between 20 to 30 of them, and it is a serious issue," he said.

A reporter from the Chinese evening daily who visited the scene spotted about 10 sexily dressed women, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 40, sitting on benches or stairs along the street.

The women would approach male passers-by and allegedly flirt with them, initiating physical contact and saying: "Be my boyfriend tonight."

According to the reporter, both parties will agree on a price before walking to a nearby bus stop or taxi stand and leaving.

The women mainly target foreign tourists. Some migrant workers who walk past also return, but leave after being unable to agree on a price, the report said.

When the Shin Min reporter approached one of the women, she reportedly asked for the minimum amount he was willing to pay.

She reportedly said that the "base price" starts from $200, and some even charge $350.

She also asked where the reporter stayed and said they could go to a nearby hotel when he replied that it was inconvenient.

The informant believes the open soliciting may affect Singapore's image, especially since Orchard Road is frequented by tourists.

[[nid:687618]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com