'Be responsible': JB petrol kiosk owner calls on drivers of 2 Singapore-registered cars to settle bills

A petrol kiosk owner in Johor Bahru has taken to Facebook hoping to get leads on drivers of two Singapore-registered cars who allegedly left without paying for their gas.

Syanaz Naz posted her request on Facebook group Complaint Singapore along with a still image from a CCTV footage of the car in question.

The image shows a female driver pumping petrol on Wednesday (March 13), as well as the car's license plate number.

Syanaz wrote that after the driver pumped the petrol into her car, she tapped her card on the reader to pay.

However, the card payment failed, and the driver allegedly left before a petrol station staff could stop her.

"If u want to pay by card, you must tap first — not pump first and then tap," she explained.

"Please [be] responsible and make [the] payment," she added.

Syanaz therefore requested that the driver pay an outstanding amount of RM144.14 (S$41.02) to the Shell petrol station in Taman Sri Tebrau, which is near KSL Mall in JB.

Syanaz also posted about the driver of a different Singapore-registered car who allegedly did not pay for the petrol that he pumped on Monday, requesting for him to come forward and pay the oustanding RM175.05.

Some Facebook users who commented under the posts questioned Syanaz's claims, saying that petrol pumps usually require customers to pay before pumping gas.

"I saw similar post but different car. Is this a scam? Please check your card transaction if it really went through," said one netizen.

Syanaz responded to the netizen, saying: "Yes, but this one is a Chinese male driver. The other one I posted is a female driver."

"Both of them did the same thing: Asked for a full tank [of petrol] after they already filled it and then kept walking while the card was not approved," she explained.

The petrol kiosk owner also refuted accusations that she had "set up a trap" for customers and was scamming them.

"If I were a scammer I wouldn't use my own Facebook [to post about this]. Hope you understand, thank you," she said.

AsiaOne has contacted Syanaz Naz for comment.

ALSO READ: 'They will ask passengers to stand around the nozzle': JB petrol kiosks on difficulties policing Singapore motorists pumping Ron95

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com