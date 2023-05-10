'Be right back, crying': 4D first prize slips through woman's fingers

The odds may have been in this woman's favour, but fortune sure is fickle.

One woman in Singapore shared exactly how Lady Luck wasn't on her side, when she tried but failed to buy 4D — only to have the number strike the first prize.

TikTok user Bentley noted in the clip shared on Monday (May 8), that she had gone out for dinner and drinks with two colleagues.

Incredibly, the bill at both venues came up to the same amount — down to the very cent — at $167.51.

Taken aback by the sheer coincidence, they took it as a sign.

In a caption, Bentley noted, "None of us are gamblers but we [were] convinced we have to buy 4D".

In screengrabs of their text messages, she had told her friends that they should "buy all the permutations" of the numbers 1, 6, 7 and 5.

Bentley also did "research" online on the betting process, sharing with her colleagues information about how it works and the minimum bet amounts. She even found out that the last time the number cracked the top three prizes was in 1990.

"Win liao I throw letter," she stated in the text message, indicating that she would quit her job if she struck the proverbial pot of gold.

The following screengrabs then showed how Bentley had tried to register for an online Singapore Pools account on May 5 so as to place bets for the upcoming weekend draws on May 6 and 7. However, she was told that the application would take two days.

On May 6 at 8.58pm, Bentley received a message from Singapore Pools that her account was activated, and she decided to check the draw results for that evening.

Lo and behold, the numbers 6517 were sitting on first prize. No wonder Bentley wrote in the caption to the video, "Brb, crying".

Her video has since gone viral with close to 175,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

It is not clear, however, if any of her colleagues managed to win the prize money.

Granted, the amount that they would have been far from astronomical if they'd only placed a minimum bet of $1, given the number of permutations — "not enough to throw letter", as one commenter noted.

But still, many felt the pinch of the loss as well.

Several commenters ripped into the creator for being too lazy to buy the lottery from a physical betting outlet: "Lazy people don't deserve to win lottery I guess."

"Gen Z things. Don't know how to go down to an actual outlet to buy. Serves y'all right for not winning," wrote another.

Others blamed the twist of fate and decided it was just not meant to be.

Commenters also noted how she had chosen an appropriate background music, titled 'Slipping through my fingers', for her unlucky tale.

