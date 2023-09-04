'Be wary guys': Woman warns after paying $8 for two ice cream from pushcar ice cream uncle in Tampines

An ice cream uncle driving a pushcart is a nostalgic memory for many in Singapore.

But a woman was taken aback after she said she was charged $8 for a cup of ice cream and an ice cream sandwich by an ice cream uncle.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Sep 3) to express her disappointment, Lola Quek wrote: "Today I paid $8 for this 2 ice cream. I asked the uncle 3 times $8?! He say it's big sized now, [and] last time ice cream cone not so big. He was so insistent till the end."

Despite feeling like she was 'ripped off', Quek stated that "he was an uncle and so I did not make a big hoo-ha. Told him it's not right to do this but he stood his stance so I paid anyway."

"Nowhere on the cart did he indicate the price, be wary guys," she added, saying that there was no price list indicated on the pushcart.

"I wouldn't have bought it if I knew beforehand."

Sharing a photo of the ice cream vendor, Quek shared that the pushcart was situated beside the Tampines MRT station.

Quek's post received many comments, with netizens equally baffled by the overpriced ice cream with one user pointing out that he paid only $1.50 for a cup of ice cream from his neighbourhood ice cream uncle.

Some even shared that they have encountered a similar experience with the same ice cream uncle at Tampines MRT station.

AsiaOne has reached out to Quek for comment.

