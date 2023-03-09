'That place is for tourists': Man complains about $16 'cai fan' at MBS, gets no sympathy from netizens

'Cai fan', also called economic rice, is one that is served in almost every hawker centre in Singapore.

It is widely favoured and bought, not only because of the variety of dishes offered but just as its name suggests, it is economical.

However, is it just as affordable when it is sold at tourist spots?

A post about a pricey 'cai fan' meal is going viral online after a Reddit user revealed that the dish cost him a whopping $16 at the Rasapura Masters food court at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The diner shared that he chose the 'cai fan' meal because he assumed that it would be a cheaper option compared to the other meals sold at MBS.

However, he was caught by surprise when a simple 1-meat, 1-veg, 1-egg dish amounted to $16 which according to the diner, "felt kind of ripped off".

Hence, he took to social media to share his experience which as expected, the responses from netizens were overwhelming.

Instead of receiving sympathy for the situation, the diner was told to manage his expectations when eating at a tourist attraction such as MBS.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/lI0987654321

Some even added that the price was justified because of the sotong that he ordered, to which he felt was still overpriced.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/lI0987654321

While some, equally shocked by the price of an economic rice at MBS, offered suggestions on possibly avoiding such a situation again.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/lI0987654321

Interestingly, there were some expressing concern for the MBS staff working there and was curious on how they could afford the meals that were charged at such exorbitant prices.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/lI0987654321

After such an experience, the diner mentioned that he has learnt to manage his expectations when purchasing food at MBS and that he will not eat 'cai fan' there again.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/lI0987654321

However, it seems like MBS might not be the only place with an overpriced 'cai fan'.

$12 'cai fan' at Jurong West coffee shop

Last year, Facebook user Sung Charles shared how a 'cai fan' stall at Block 504 Jurong West Street 51 charged $12 for white rice, Chinese celery, Sichuan vegetable with minced meat, and a piece of fish.

He wrote: "The piece of fish is $8! Really crazy prices..."

That wasn't the only issue that the diner had.

"I did not mention that the fish was not even cooked properly and tasted really bad."

He also mentioned that if he was charged at such price at MBS, he would find it reasonable because he claims the quality offered is different.

Hence as locals, how much is too much for a meal at MBS?

