Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother

Cleaners and police officers at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3, on Jan 7, 2020, where a baby boy was found abandoned in a rubbish chute.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean woman believed to be the mother of the baby boy abandoned in a Bedok North rubbish chute in January.

On Jan 7, two town council cleaners at Block 543 Bedok North Street 3 were collecting rubbish from the refuse chute when they heard crying from one of the bins.

They found to their shock a baby boy in a wet and bloody Sheng Siong supermarket plastic bag.

The police said on Saturday (Feb 15) that they arrested the woman on Thursday after looking through images from police cameras and other closed-circuit television footage provided by residents and businesses in the neighbourhood.

Residents had earlier said that the police had made their rounds on every floor of the block to ask them questions, and had called owners of vehicles parked at the open-air carpark near the block to ask for footage from their in-car cameras.

The woman is expected to be charged on Saturday with exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old, under Section 317 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The police are still looking into the identity of the child's father.

ALSO READ: Cleaners thought abandoned baby's crying was from a toy doll

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Police Force Children and Youth

