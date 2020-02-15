Bedok North abandoned baby: Police arrest 26-year-old woman believed to be mother

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean woman believed to be the mother of the baby boy abandoned in a Bedok North rubbish chute in January.

On Jan 7, two town council cleaners at Block 543 Bedok North Street 3 were collecting rubbish from the refuse chute when they heard crying from one of the bins.

They found to their shock a baby boy in a wet and bloody Sheng Siong supermarket plastic bag.

The police said on Saturday (Feb 15) that they arrested the woman on Thursday after looking through images from police cameras and other closed-circuit television footage provided by residents and businesses in the neighbourhood.

Residents had earlier said that the police had made their rounds on every floor of the block to ask them questions, and had called owners of vehicles parked at the open-air carpark near the block to ask for footage from their in-car cameras.