Beer lady in Jurong West goes viral, dubbed Singapore's Xi Shi for her looks

One woman recently became the centre of attention for her striking looks and has been affectionately dubbed Singapore's Xi Shi by patrons of a coffee shop.

Xi Shi was one of the four renowned beauties of ancient China.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Tang Xinyi (transliteration) shared that she began working at a coffee shop located at Block 491 Jurong West Avenue 1 only eight months ago, and was initially perplexed by the recent influx of messages she had gotten.

"I was quite surprised at first," said Tang who has been working as a beer promoter for two years. "But then I realised it was because someone had shared my photos and posts widely on social media".

The 27-year-old Malaysian shared with the Chinese publication that she was not mentally prepared for her sudden popularity and had never thought about becoming a celebrity.

Some of her friends in Malaysia and customers here, she shared, have also expressed concerns about the sudden attention.

However, she said she's very grateful for the public's support.

Her only concern was that she might become even busier and potentially overwhelmed in the future, as she is currently the only beer promoter at the coffee shop.

She shared how she has received at least 10 messages from her regulars, saying they would avoid the establishment for the time being due to concerns about not being able to find a table.

Booming business

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the coffee shop on Friday (Aug 23) at 8pm, they observed that it was full of patrons and it was difficult to get a seat.

A customer, 48-year-old private-hire driver named Zhou Wencai (transliterated), said he frequents the coffee shop with his friends every week.

He added that some of the patrons have nicknamed Tang as "beer Xi Shi".

Two stallholders, Zheng Xiangjie, 35, and Zhao Guorong, 39, described Tang as a hardworking worker with a positive service attitude, noting that she frequently visits tables to check on customers' needs.

They believe that Tang's newfound fame will further boost their business.

