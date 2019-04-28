Best affordable tailors in Singapore: Where to go to dress sharp

Finding a tailor in Singapore is easy. A quick Google search of "tailors in Singapore" will net you over 10 full pages of tailors in our small dot of a country.

The streets are lined with them.

Photo: Google Maps

However, finding an affordable tailor that fits your budget AND shoulder width, is a whole other issue. Price is but one hurdle; style, fabric, location, and even on some occasion, language, play a part in the decision making for the tailor best suited for you. That is a huge headache and probably why you are reading this article.

In this guide, we pick out the best affordable tailors in Singapore for you to choose from, headache-free. To clarify, we are not looking for the cheapest tailors, but quality tailors with prices that will not break your bank!

1. ASSEMBLESG

Photo: Assemble Singapore

WHO ARE THEY?

Assemble Singapore was founded in 2014 by a local duo, Ken and Lyn. Their love for dressing up fashionably led them to pursue a business in tailoring. Touted as the first tailor in Singapore to provide in-house and customisable lining, Assemble Singapore recently opened their flagship store at Orchard Central.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

Photo: Shopback

Check out their photos on Instagram:

Photo: Instagram

PRICES:

Judging by the photos, you may naturally assume the prices are exorbitant. Fret not, they aren't! A basic cotton shirt starts from $79 with the most expensive premium Turkish cotton shirt rounding off the range at $180, all with options to customise buttons and collars, etc. If suits are what you are after, they start from $550 for a cotton/linen blend 2-piece. Jacket linings are changeable at $80. Check out their price listings here.

- Location and Contact: Gentlemen's Concept Store, 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #04-29 Singapore 238896

- Website

- Opening hours: Daily from 11.30am till 10.00pm.

- Phone: 9738 2978

- Mail: hello@assemblesg.com

2. EHKAY CORNER TAILORS

Photo: Ehkay Corner Tailors

WHO ARE THEY?

Founded in the 1980s, Ehkay Corner Tailors is now managed by the founder's son, Dinesh Nandwani and his wife Hina. With huge bold contrasting letters adorning their signboard at the corner of Orchard Plaza, Ehkay Corner Tailors is a hard-to-miss feature along Orchard Road.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

Photo: Shopback

The traditional tailor does not mean no flair for style!

Photo: Shopback

PRICES:

This is where Ehkay Corner Tailors edge out over the other tailors on the list. A basic shirt starts from $50, inclusive of workmanship and fabric. A 2-piece suit starts from $260 and a full 3-piece formal wear set (jacket, vest and pants) starts from $565. You can even rent a 2-piece suit for $120 if you ever just need it for a wedding and cannot commit to a full suit.

You may also want to check out their Facebook as they constantly throw out discounts or giveaways on it!

- Location and Contact: Orchard Plaza, 150 Orchard Road, #01-57 & #01-01, Singapore 238841

- Opening Hours: Daily from 11.00am till 9.00pm

- Phone: 9747 2177

3. LAI EN TAILOR

Photo: Lai En

WHO ARE THEY?

Lai En Tailor is a small quaint tailor tucked in the east of Singapore. A local men-and-women tailor, Lai En Tailor has a reputation for great workmanship.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

Photo: Shopback

PRICES:

Shirt and pants start from $68. A suit starts at $388.

- Location and Contact: Blk 2 Defu Lane 10, #02-533 Singapore 539183

- Website

- Opening Hours: Mondays to Saturdays 9:30am - 7:30pm. Closed on public holidays and Sundays.

- Phone: 62885596, 91895296 (Mdm Lin) and 82226856 (Mdm Neo)

- Note: They only respond in Chinese, so if you do not know Chinese, it would be best to head down to the store.

4. ETHAN MEN

Photo: Shopback

WHO ARE THEY?

Started in 2014 by Daniel and Victor, ethan men wants to be the best tailor in Singapore. Their mission is to provide quality products at affordable prices by producing everything in-house. They strive to provide an efficient and hassle-free tailoring experience for their customers.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

Photo: Shopback

Photo: Shopback

PRICES:

- A basic shirt starts from $69 and a classic 2-piece starts from $399. You may also want to check out their bundle deals at their website here.

- Location and Contact: International Plaza, 10 Anson Road #02-96, Singapore 079903

- Website

- Opening Hours: Mon - Fri (closed on Wednesdays): 11:00am to 8:30pm (last appt: 7:30pm). Sat / Sun / PH: 11:00am to 6:00pm (last appt: 4.30pm).

- Phone: +65 8778 0079

- Email: care@ethanmen.com

5. SUITYOURSELF

Photo: SuitYourself

WHO ARE THEY?

One of the most featured tailors in Singapore, SuitYourself was created by a group of undergraduates who were tired of the exorbitant prices they had to pay for ill-fitting garments.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

We can say many great things about this tailor, but let's start with this picture of all their partners and clients.

Photo: Shopback

Suffice to say, this group of undergraduates are more than capable of creating quality outfits. Not only are their prices competitively affordable, but they also have various promotions happening on their webpage every month at SuitYourself!

Known for their professionalism and clarity in crafting the suit, SuitYourself have a total of 235 raving reviews on Facebook for a total average of 4.9 out of 5 stars. What's more, the store offers a home visit option. With a charge of $50, you can have your suit fitting process all done in the comfort of your home. Before heading down to the store, pop by their Style Advice page for a clearer idea of what you need.

Photo: Shopback

PRICES:

First, cotton-blend shirt starts at $75 with a reduction to $69 for the second shirt onwards. A100 per cent cotton shirt starts at $95 with a reduction to $89 for subsequent shirts.

A 2-piece suit starts from $299! Check out all their pricing here.

- Location and Contact: Far East Plaza #02-74,, 14 Scotts Road,, Singapore 228213 (Orchard MRT)

- Website

- Opening hours: Mon, Wed-Sun: 12 - 8 pm (By appointments only). Tue: Closed.

- Schedule appointment: https://www.suityourselfsg.com/contact (via appointment)

6. RED DOT BESPOKE

Photo: Facebook/RDB

WHO ARE THEY?

A new age bespoke tailor, Red Dot Bespoke strives to bring quality, comfort, and style while being friendly to your wallet.

WHY CHOOSE THEM:

Photo: Shopback

Photo: Shopback

PRICES:

They currently have a year-long promotion for 2019 with shirts and pants starting from $59 (with a minimum order of 3) and 2-piece suits from $309.

- Location and Contact: Red Dot Bespoke, 11 New Bridge Road, #02-01, Singapore 059383

- They currently do not have a working website.

- Opening Hours: Every day from 12.00pm till 8.00pm

- Phone: 6612 4935

- Facebook Message: m.me/Reddotbespoke

We hope this list has helped you find a suitable tailor for all your outfit needs. Now, it is time to suit up!

