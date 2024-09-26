Beware! VEP scammers are selling fake RFID tags to Singapore drivers

Amid the rush to secure Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) before the Oct 1 deadline, some Singapore drivers have fallen prey to scams that offer help with VEP applications.

Several drivers said they've received fake RFID tags after engaging these services, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Wang, an employee of Zhou Xiaobao Singapore-Malaysia Towing Services, which helps Singaporean drivers apply for VEP, told Shin Min that the company has received at least three complaints of fake RFID tags over the past three weeks.

His company charges around $200 for VEP application, while the fraudsters are offering the same service for $130.

"When car owners submitted their information [to the scammers], they were given RFID tags.

"But when the car owners took the RFID tags to the installation centre, they were told the tags were fake," he said.

Wang explained that his company charges more for services as some car owners also consult them on specific problems regarding the RFID tags, which they will try to resolve.

"We've encountered cases where people have transferred th on eir old number plate to a new car, which prevents the VEP application from being approved," he said.

"In such cases, we have to decline their request."

Currently, online applications for the VEP cost RM10 (S$3).

Drivers can opt to pick up their RFID tags at a VEP collection centre in Johor Bahru, or have them couriered via post.

RFID tag installation can also be done at the VEP information counter in Woodlands for $39, on top of the RM10 charge for the tag.

Huang, a manager at the VEP information counter told Shin Min that he was unaware of Malaysian companies providing such application services.

He was also unable to confirm if these services are legal.

As the information counter only provides installation services, Huang said he has never encountered any issues regarding the issuance of fake RFID tags.

The VEP is a permit issued by the Road Transport Department of Malaysia allowing the entry of foreign vehicles into their country.

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered cars driving into the country must have a VEP.

Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$613) or a jail term of up to six months.

Many still without VEP

With less than a week before VEP regulations kick in, many vehicle owners have yet to secure their passes, reported The Star on Thursday.

This has resulted in drivers heading to the VEP centres in both Singapore and Johor Bahru as early as 7am.

Some have also tried to appeal to Malaysia's transport ministry to defer the VEP implementation date and focus on improving the application process.

For some, not being able to get the VEP in time will affect their livelihoods.

One of them is 56-year-old Malaysian Sharifuddin Mohd Din, who runs a food store in Singapore.

He told The Star he applied for the VEP more than a month ago, but he has yet to receive a confirmation email.

"Currently, I leave Johor Bahru by 2am daily as I need to prepare to open my shop by 3am.

"The only choice I have is to take the bus if my application is not successful by next week."

If he fails to get the VEP by Oct 1, he's worried that he may have to leave his home even earlier to cross the Causeway via public transport.

