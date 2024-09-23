Award Banner
'Line moved only every 10 to 15 minutes': Singaporean spends 3 hours stuck in queue at VEP office in JB

Rasidi Awang (second from left) and ​​Alhakim Salim (third from left) had to wait in queue to enter the TCSens office in Danga Bay to get answers regarding their vehicle entry permit application.
PHOTO: Berita Harian
September 23, 2024

One Singaporean who drove over to JB to check on his Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) application ended up spending over three hours in the queue.

Rasidi Awang, 53, started queuing at 8.45am outside the TCSens office in Danga Bay on Sunday (Sept 22), reported Berita Harian. 

Rasidi explained that he and his son tried to check on his VEP application online but encountered difficulties, so he drove up north but found himself having to join a queue instead.

While there are offices in Taman Daya and Larkin, they do not handle queries and only deal with the collection and installation of VEP tags by appointment, he told Berita Harian.

"There were about 150 people in the queue and the line moved only every 10 to 15 minutes," he told the Malay publication.

"I got everything sorted at 11.45am."  

Other Singaporeans, however, who turned up at other locations to enquire about their VEP application were forced to take a detour.

Alhakim Salim, 41, had queued up at Johor's JPJ Complex at 7am, but was informed an hour later that queries regarding his VEP could not be resolved at that office.

He had to travel to the TCSens office in Danga Bay, only managing to get his VEP application completed at around 12pm.

The VEP is a permit issued by the Road Transport Department of Malaysia allowing the entry of foreign vehicles into their country.

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered cars driving into the country must have a VEP.

Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$613) or jail for up to six months.

Aside from the TCSens office, Singaporeans can also collect their VEP tags at the Woodlands office.

