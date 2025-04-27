Beyond politics: GE2025 candidates with atypical hobbies

At this stage of the General Election, Singaporeans are closely tuning in to candidates' ideas — reading party manifestos, attending rallies and weighing promises.

But beyond politics, there’s also something to be said about understanding these candidates as individuals.

From porcelain dolls collection to playing the saxophone, here are some pastimes from this year’s candidates that might surprise you.

Belting it out

Who doesn't love a good singing session? But unlike many, The Workers' Party (WP) new face Jimmy Tan comes with credentials when it comes to having a mic in his hand.

The 53-year-old clinched first place in the competition Golden Age Talentime on Channel 8 in 2023, with his rendition of the Chinese tune The Past Can Only Be Remembered.

In fact, residents have taken note of this talent too, with some requesting Tan, who owns an engineering company, to perform at WP celebration events.

If Tan and his teammates come out top in Tampines GRC, it could be quite a karaoke party in the east.

Mountain biking

For Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, politics isn’t the only arena where he relishes a challenge.

The 43-year-old, part of the People's Action Party's (PAP) four-member team battling for Sengkang GRC, happens to be an avid mountain biker.

In January, he shared on his social media account his participation in the Singapore Enduro Race 2025, which took place on trails located in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Chestnut Nature Park.

Dropping a beat

WP newcomer Andre Low joined the choir during his time in junior college.

But instead of singing, the Jalan Kayu SMC candidate picked up a more atypical hobby — beatboxing.

The 33-year-old staff product manager at a global financial technology company mentioned that it's a "little party trick" he'd pull out every now and then, as reported by The Straits Times.

Porcelain doll collection

According to a Yahoo Singapore report in 2016, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) treasurer Surayah Akbar owns a collection of 30 porcelain dolls, a passion she picked up in her mid-twenties.

The 42-year-old Sembawang GRC candidate, a music publisher, described her porcelain dolls as "beautiful", adding: "I don’t want to acknowledge them with names… I appreciate them because it’s porcelain, it's handmade and it makes me appreciate the craft."

Musically inclined

During his rally speech on April 24, WP candidate Harpreet Singh impressed supporters by speaking in Mandarin and Teochew.

But that’s not his only hidden talent.

During an interview with The Straits Times, the 59-year-old senior counsel shared that he plays the saxophone.

Singh, who’s contesting in Punggol GRC, admitted that he has not had enough time to practise his saxophone of late but nonetheless, he mentioned that it'd be "wonderful" if he, his colleagues and members of the PAP could come together for a jamming session.

Former triathlete

Campaigning during a General Election can be physically demanding but shipping lawyer Dennis Tan is no stranger to endurance.

The WP candidate, who is contesting for Hougang SMC, has a background as a triathlete.

Back in 2015, when he was challenging for Fengshan SMC, his wife shared with the media he used to take part in triathlons, and they would often spend the weekends cycling and jogging.

