From weird to wonderful: 6 GE2025 quotes that will have you doing a double take

We’re just a few days into General Election 2025 and some candidates have already gifted us a number of memorable moments that made us laugh or blink in disbelief.

It’s going to be a light one so sit back, relax, and relive six moments in political theatre that are (unintentionally or not) hard to forget.

‘Look left, look right’

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@theverybigtheverybang/video/7496717391263452434?refer=embed[/embed]

“I look left, look right. Look left, look right for a career path. Is this request considered too high?”

People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee dropped this head-turning line during an April 22 press conference — borrowing lyrics from the Mandarin song I’m Just a Tiny Tiny Bird.

He even sang the line for dramatic effect.

It’s become quite a hit, and the soundbite has since been seen on social media too.

Toothbrush for you?

At The Workers’ Party rally on April 24, party chief Pritam Singh spoke about the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) attempts to engage with voters.

“But the PAP dominates our political scene. It can make such serious errors of judgement in timing, and give out teddy bears, ice cream and toothbrushes,” he said.

That toothbrush reference? A thinly veiled dig at PAP candidate Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, who handed out brushes with his name and face.

During a walkabout at Aljunied GRC on April 25, the dental surgeon spoke to reporters about the matter, saying he was glad there's "a lot of interest" in his toothbrushes.

He explained: "I decided to give something practical and useful, so toothbrush is something which I resonate with as a dentist and something we all need, but you know, let's focus on the issues that matter."

Excuse me, sir?

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@theverybigtheverybang/video/7496851199736515848?refer=embed[/embed]

People’s Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng gave us this next curveball at his rally, also on April 24.

It seemed like Goh has had enough of political rival Pritam Singh, saying: "Don’t ask me about Pritam Singh again. I’m not interested in him.”

That’s fair enough — until he followed up said statement with an unsolicited clarification: “I’m not gay.”

'They are loving it’

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@politicssg/video/7497030976128716040?refer=embed[/embed]

At Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) rally on April 24, leader Dr Chee Soon Juan delivered one of the most memorable lines of the general election so far, taking issue with the PAP handing out cost-of-living vouchers while raising GST rates.

“[It’s like] an arsonist setting your house on fire and giving you a cup of water to put it out.”

This had supporters cheering but Dr Chee wasn’t quite done.

Moments later, he took a jab at the younger generation of PAP ministers, along with a cheeky reference: “The new and younger ministers have tasted the high life, and like McDonald’s, they are loving it!”

Inbreeding concerns

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock left many raised eyebrows with his choice of words during his speech at their April 24 rally.

Criticising PAP’s candidate selection, he said: “They come from the civil service… the army… civil service organisations. This is dangerous, there will be group thinking.

“To me, it is inbreeding. And when there is inbreeding, there is no way you can change policies within that system."

Language flex

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@aloytc26/video/7496886941414100232?refer=embed[/embed]

WP newcomer Harpreet Singh may have earned instant likability points from the audience by displaying his multi-lingual abilities during his rally speech on April 24.

If opening in Mandarin wasn’t impressive enough, Singh casually switched to Teochew which was met with instant cheers of approval.

He said in Teochew: “All my friends are Teochew so I like to eat Teochew porridge.”

