Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning

SINGAPORE - The Bicentennial Experience may have closed for good, but parts of it will remain on Fort Canning, while other parts, including historical materials, will be archived and stored.

This announcement was made by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development, at the closing of the exhibition on Tuesday (Dec 31).

Speaking to media, he said: "The Bicentennial Experience has excited Singaporeans by the way it has presented history... so we're looking at how our permanent Singapore Story at the National Museum can incorporate new and different ways of presenting history to Singaporeans and visitors alike."

Segments of the exhibition that relate to Fort Canning will be retained at its present site, while other materials will be kept with relevant agencies and partners, said Mr Lee.

"This is so that (many) years from now, the next group of Singaporeans who are given the immense responsibility to commemorate the quarter millennial, or 300 years of Singapore will have materials to rely on," he said.

Over 760,000 people visited The Bicentennial Experience, which opened its doors in May last year, 95 per cent of whom were locals.

The exhibition told the story of the Singaporean identity through two segments.

An indoor portion featuring five acts, including the famous indoor rain display, looked at Singapore's history from 500 years before the arrival of the British in 1819 to where it is today.

An outdoor segment called Pathfinder also featured eight interactive pavilions and installations.