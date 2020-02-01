Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning

Over 760,000 people visited The Bicentennial Experience, which opened its doors in May last year.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Bicentennial Experience may have closed for good, but parts of it will remain on Fort Canning, while other parts, including historical materials, will be archived and stored.

This announcement was made by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development, at the closing of the exhibition on Tuesday (Dec 31).

Speaking to media, he said: "The Bicentennial Experience has excited Singaporeans by the way it has presented history... so we're looking at how our permanent Singapore Story at the National Museum can incorporate new and different ways of presenting history to Singaporeans and visitors alike."

Segments of the exhibition that relate to Fort Canning will be retained at its present site, while other materials will be kept with relevant agencies and partners, said Mr Lee.

"This is so that (many) years from now, the next group of Singaporeans who are given the immense responsibility to commemorate the quarter millennial, or 300 years of Singapore will have materials to rely on," he said.

Over 760,000 people visited The Bicentennial Experience, which opened its doors in May last year, 95 per cent of whom were locals.

The exhibition told the story of the Singaporean identity through two segments.

An indoor portion featuring five acts, including the famous indoor rain display, looked at Singapore's history from 500 years before the arrival of the British in 1819 to where it is today.

An outdoor segment called Pathfinder also featured eight interactive pavilions and installations.

The final group of visitors to the exhibition on Dec 31 were given a special treat - a guided tour led by the show's creative directors, as well as goodie bags with merchandise.

A final light display was also put up at the Pathfinder exhibit, which lit up in silver, the colour of the Bicentennial DNA trait which visitors felt they identified with the most: Self-determination.

Over 234,000 people voted for this trait, putting it ahead of Multiculturalism, which received around 176,500 votes, and Openness, which over 130,000 visitors chose.

Visitors at The Bicentennial Experience on Dec 31, 2019. PHOTO: The Straits Times 

The special additions to the exhibition left visitor Luis Ngan pleasantly surprised.

The 33-year-old relationship manager in a bank happened to come across The Bicentennial Experience while looking for things to do with his wife on New Year's Eve.

Mr Ngan, who was visiting the exhibition for the first time, said: "It was amazing, it turned out much better than I expected."

He said that he found the content of the exhibition easy to absorb, and felt it was a good way to learn about Singapore history.

"It's much better than reading a textbook - I'd definitely recommend it to others if something similar comes up in the future," he said.

Another visitor, Ms Jiang Yijing, 26, who works in logistics, and her boyfriend, consulting engineer Derek Hsu, 28, nearly missed the show.

Mr Hsu said he and Ms Jiang had booked tickets to the exhibition at least thrice earlier this year but had to cancel each time.

They decided that they had to make it to the final show, with Ms Jiang rushing to Fort Canning from the airport after returning from a flight.

And it was worth the rush, the pair agreed.

"I think it's a great way to end 2019," said Ms Jiang, who was previously a Chinese national and has been a Singapore citizen for the past five years or so.

She added: "It taught me about the hardships people went through to build up this country. It's very impressive."

Mr Hsu, who is Singaporean, said: "You get to see how Singapore has changed all the way from the past till now - at the end of it, you feel a sense of pride."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
heritage exhibitions singapore bicentennial

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES