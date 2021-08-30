Big bang: Residents shocked by 'sudden' fireworks show from Redhill carpark rooftop

Redhill residents got quite the shock when fireworks 'suddenly' went off in their estate last Saturday (Aug 28).

Many did not realise there was going to be a dazzling array of lights and sounds at Jalan Rumah Tinggi, on the rooftop of the multi-storey carpark at Block 37A.

This was only a week after the National Day Parade (NDP), which of course had fireworks aplenty. Singapore's 56th birthday celebrations are not quite over, it seems.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that she saw "five or six people setting up equipment and a green tent on the carpark rooftop" at around noon that day but he didn't make much of it.

Later that night, the woman saw someone setting off fireworks on the top floor of the multi-storey carpark.

"I immediately picked up my phone and took a video," she said.

When the thunderous booms went off, another resident who wasn't aware that a fireworks show was taking place, thought bombs had gone off and even called the police.

The 60-year-old woman told the Chinese daily that she's lived in the neighbourhood for 26 years and it was the first time she saw such a show.

She wasn't alone in her shock and confusion.

A 75-year-old resident said she thought someone had "fired a cannon" but her fears were allayed when she caught sight of the fireworks.

This is the last weekend of Aug and also a weekend we’d dedicated to celebrating our Singapore’s 56th National Day.... Posted by Eric Chua on Sunday, August 29, 2021

The fireworks display, which started at about 8.30pm and lasted roughly six minutes, turned out to be part of Queenstown's NDP celebrations.

Eric Chua, MP for the area, also shared photos of the event the following day in a Facebook post.

"While we had put up notices and sent out notifications via instant messaging platforms before the event, I understand that some residents were surprised at the display," he wrote.

Chua ended his post on a positive note: "Nonetheless, hope that everyone enjoyed the fireworks, which was really meant to uplift spirits and to encourage everyone to soldier on as we continue to fight the pandemic."

If you didn't manage to catch the display over the weekend, fret not for this Redhill resident captured most of it and shared it on YouTube for others to enjoy.

