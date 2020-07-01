Big winners of Total Defence logo competition went with their heart

The Total Defence Logo Design Competition held five roadshows across Singapore.
PHOTO: AsiaOne
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

When asked what attracted her to her chosen design, Cheryl Foo compared it to something akin to love at first sight.

"It was more of like, I see it once and I like it," she said. "I thought it was nicer than the rest so I decided to click it."

Foo was one of the 20 special prize winners of the Total Defence Logo Design Competition to each walk away with $100 on Jan 6. Meanwhile, the lucky draw's grand prize went to Lee Lin Lin, who received $1,000 in cash vouchers

The competition drew to a close on Dec 29 after thousands of Singaporeans selected their favourite design. 

The introduction of Digital Defence in February 2019 led to the need for a new Total Defence logo. In the face of threats from the digital domain, the new pillar was added to the previous five of Military, Civil, Economic, Social and Psychological Defence.

Given that the original logo has been the same iconic red hand since 1985, a change was necessary to incorporate the new pillar. Nexus, Mindef's department responsible for Total Defence and National Education, organised the second-ever Total Defence Logo Design Competition.

Over 600 designs were submitted, of which 10 were shortlisted for the public to pick.

Another winner, Ang Jian Yi, shared similar sentiments as Foo, explaining that he felt a connection to his choice of design.

Both of them also praised the competition for its simplicity, allowing them to vote with ease.

"It's like an eight out of 10," Ang remarked.

He found the competition a memorable experience in itself, expressing a desire to take part in similar competitions in the future.

"We can have a part to play to choose these designs ourselves!"

The winning design of the Total Defence Logo Design Competition will be revealed at a later date.

