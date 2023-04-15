A bird, plane, part of a UFO? Netizens speculate after unidentified object falls and hits 3 vehicles on Jervois Road

Whatever this strange object is, it certainly isn't Superman.

An unidentified piece of debris fell from the sky on Thursday (April 13), striking three vehicles on Jervois Road in a video uploaded to Roads.sg.

The video has since garnered 120,000 views and over 130 comments as netizens struggle to figure out exactly what this debris is.

In the video, a thin, dark grey object can be seen resting across a red vehicle. A black sedan is parked to the right and a black MPV is parked in front of it.

Two men walk between the red car and the black sedan, pointing at a distance into the air, possibly informing the two other people on scene where they thought the object fell from.

While it is unclear what this item was, netizens on Facebook have a few suggestions.

"Part of a UFO?" One user guessed.

Another shared a similar, out-of-this-world opinion: "Thought it was something from space. The experience would have been really shocking."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Roads.sg

One also questioned: "What is that? Did an airplane drop things from the sky?"

Said another: "Chinese weather balloon?"

One netizen speculated that this might be part of a shade that broke off from a penthouse unit and dropped to the road below.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Roads.sg

However, some comments were more interested in how this would be resolved and were unsure about who to claim damages from.

In response, a user joked that this was an "act of mischief god", while another comment recommended that the drivers approach the owner of the building that this debris might have fallen from.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Roads.sg

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police stated that they attended to an incident involving fallen debris on a car along Jervois Road at around 6.15pm on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

