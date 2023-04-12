Man denies speeding with rented Ferrari after car company withheld $5,000 deposit

This man paid a $5,000 deposit upfront to rent a supercar for a few days.

Imagine his shock when the car rental company refused to return the money - even though the Ferrari was still in one piece.

The reason? The company Meteoride LLP claimed that the customer had breached the contract by speeding with the car.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday (April 11), the customer, known as Zee Shan, rejected the allegation that he had violated traffic rules.

He has since accused the car company of renting the Ferrari to him without proper insurance coverage.

In the police report filed on April 6, Shan said that he signed an agreement with Meteoride LLP on Dec 23 last year to rent a Ferrari 458 Italia for 10 days.

Besides the deposit, he also paid $5,000 in rental fees.

"When I returned the car to the rental company on Jan 4, they refused to return the deposit," Shan fumed. "They claimed that I was speeding at more than 120 kilometres per hour."

While Shan acknowledged in the Facebook post that the deposit would be forfeited if he had violated traffic rules, the customer "strongly felt" that there "could be a mistake".

"Or the speeding device was faulty," suggested Shan, while denying that he had exceeded the speed limit with the Ferrari.

"This has been going on for the past three months and they have yet to return my deposit."

Shan also claimed in the police report that he had filed a complaint with the Land Transport Authority.

"They (LTA) informed me that the car rental company denied renting the car to me," the baffled customer said, adding that he has a copy of the rental agreement.

"I plan to seek legal action against Meteoride LLP."

Describing themselves as an exotic car rental company on Facebook, Meteoride LLP has an office registered at Peninsula Plaza.

AsiaOne has contacted Zee Shan and Meteoride LLP for comment.

In another complaint about rental cars, a man was handed a whopping $9,775 bill after the BlueSG car he rented collided with a lorry in Marsiling.

Choar Choong Leong took to Facebook last November to voice his grievances, wondering if he should have gotten his own dashcam camera, as his rented vehicle did not have one.

Recounting the incident, Leong said: "He didn't even honk or slow down as I felt the impact when [his vehicle] brushed against the side of the car," he posted.

"[There's] no way to prove my innocence."

ALSO READ: Not fair? Man slapped with $7,300 accident claim after issued allegedly faulty rental car

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.